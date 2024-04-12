Albury Thunder to unveil a number of new players in season-opener

Albury Thunder will unveil a handful of new faces when Group Nine rugby league starts this weekend.
Halfback Samuel Lulia and English back-rower Ben Lee are among the recruits who will tackle Gundagai at the Thunder's Greenfield Park on Saturday.
"I've been told it's a very physical league and a lot of players have played quite a high standard, so the calibre of play is pretty strong," Lee replied when quizzed on his knowledge of the league.
The 20-year-old moved to Australia at the start of last year and spent a season with Aberdeen Tigers in Hunter Valley Group 21.
Originally from rugby league stronghold Bradford in northern England, Lee played in the National Conference, which is a handful of levels below Super League.
At 180cms and 92kgs, his game is built primarily on defence.
"I'm probably more defensive-minded, but I'm trying to get a specialised attacking asset into my game as well," he revealed.
"I'm looking to get a mixture of more running and passing into my game to make me a more rounded player."
The Thunder edged out Gundagai for fifth spot last year in controversial circumstances.
The Border outfit had only four wins, compared to the Tigers' six, but finished in the top five due to the fact it had four byes, as opposed to Gundagai's two.
The visitors had been a regular finalist, so they will be determined to start well against the home team, which boasts a strong record against Gundagai in recent years.
James Morgan represented NSW Country last season and has moved to the Tigers from Southcity, so his pace will be an asset, while halfback Derek Hay and lock Royce Tout are also outstanding players.
The match starts at 5pm.
