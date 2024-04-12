The Border Mail
St Patrick's Cricket Club names new coach, coaching structure and recruits

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 12 2024 - 1:35pm
Sam Gainsford played a match for Wodonga in 2022-23.
St Patrick's has named a new coach and coaching structure, along with two boom recruits, as it looks to bounce back as a Cricket Albury-Wodonga powerhouse.

