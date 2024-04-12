St Patrick's Cricket Club names new coach, coaching structure and recruits

St Patrick's has named a new coach and coaching structure, along with two boom recruits, as it looks to bounce back as a Cricket Albury-Wodonga powerhouse.
The Patties have secured South African pace bowler Eddie Visser and former NSW Premier Cricket all-rounder Sam Gainsford.
Long-time Riverina junior mentor Dylan Weeding will coach the club, while he will be joined by four on the coaching panel.
Classy opener Neil Smith, life member James Kreutzberger, Visser and the Patties' most recent coach Liam Scammell will assist Weeding.
"Dylan's credentials are second to none and his coaching stint with the Riverina program speaks volumes about his expertise and acumen," St Pat's president Tony Maher stated on the club's press release.
"His passion for the game, particularly in developing young talent, sets him apart."
Scammell stepped down as head coach after returning to the region from a successful eight-year stint in Victorian Premier Cricket.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to 'Scam'. Under his astute leadership, SPCC achieved remarkable milestones, including two club championships and an appearance in an A grade final," Maher said.
"His dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to excellence left an indelible mark of our club's history.
"And when seeking a new coach, SPCC swiftly recognised that our group had outgrown the traditional model of a single coach. In response, we have devised a dynamic new coaching team and structure that reflects the evolving needs of our growing community."
Along with the coaching panel, the club also named captain Dean Nicholson, life member Dean Carroll and Riverina coach Trent Ball in its leadership program.
The Patties finished runner-up to Lavington in 2022-23, but missed finals, falling to eighth, splitting the 20-rounds last season.
The loss of Zimbabwean international Tendai Chisoro and young quick Josh Murphy had the biggest impact on the club's slide, so the club will be hoping Gainsford, who has spent recent years in Cricket Wagga, and Visser can fill those roles.
