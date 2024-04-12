The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Star Pigeon just one step away from milestone 24 years in the making

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 12 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga stalwart Kylie Leslie is set to reach 250 A-grade games with the Pigeons this weekend against Myrtleford. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Yarrawonga stalwart Kylie Leslie is set to reach 250 A-grade games with the Pigeons this weekend against Myrtleford. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Kylie Leslie is just one game away from reaching 250 A-grade appearances for Yarrawonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.