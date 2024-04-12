Star Pigeon just one step away from milestone 24 years in the making

Kylie Leslie is just one game away from reaching 250 A-grade appearances for Yarrawonga.
With a career spanning 24 years in the Ovens and Murray League, the renowned Pigeon has reached feats some netballers only dream of.
Having already achieved six A-grade premierships, one B-grade flag and six club best and fairest awards, the skilled midcourter will achieve her next milestone this weekend during the Pigeon's round three clash against the Saints.
"It's taken me a while to get here through having three kids, injuries and Covid, but it's exciting," she said.
"We've been very fortunate to have such a good and consistent A-grade team after all these years.
"All of us girls are mums now, we've come and gone through pregnancies, but we keep coming back.
"It's been pretty remarkable to have this kind of talent from such a small town spanning over at least 25 years."
The mum of Lily, 10, Jimmy, 7 and Annie, 5 now enjoys watching her kids play sport, while also still having netball as her own outlet.
"I love going to watch them and I try to help out. I coach Lily's netball team and try to give back a bit," she said.
"Back when the kids were younger, when you're a stay at home mum, they can be long and lonely days at home.
"The fact that I had netball training on a Tuesday and Thursday night got me out of the house, being social and exercising again.
"That's definitely why I kept coming back."
Yarrawonga has started its season off with two victories in what is a new-look side to last season.
While they have lost Sarah Moore, Laura Davis and Hannah Symes, the Pigeons have picked up a handy inclusion in Gemma Grimmond.
Leslie reached 300 club games last season, and as she approaches 250 A-grade games, she admits she hopes to add a few more to her tally.
"I think I'll know when my time is up," she said.
"I really enjoy being around all the girls, a lot of them are good friends of mine, so it's great to be social with them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.