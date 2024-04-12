From nurses to physios: Future health professionals inspired at careers week

Inspired by television show Grey's Anatomy, Charlotte Rodd, 15, of Albury High School, is hoping to enter the medical field when she finishes school.
Charlotte was one of 26 year 10 students from across the Border to take part in Health Careers Week, concluding with a visit to La Trobe University on Friday, April 12.
The program was designed to inspire the next generation of healthcare workers on the Border, which Charlotte said gave her chances to experience different careers in the field.
"It gives a really good insight into different health professions, like allied health," she said.
"And I feel like I wouldn't get this opportunity if I didn't do this program."
The year 10 student said her experience being in hospital opened her eyes as to where she might want a career.
"I had my appendix out and was really nervous and had no idea what was going to happen," she said.
"It was actually my anaesthetist who told me about what was happening about the situation and really calmed me down.
"I feel like that would be something I would want to do because they helped me through it."
Year 10 students from Billabong High School, Albury High School, Xavier High School, St Paul's Lutheran College, Border Christian College and Trinity Anglican College were involved in the week.
Katherine King, 15, also of Albury High School, is interested in becoming either a physiotherapist or nurse when she finishes school.
"I'm a swimmer, like an athlete, and I go to physio once a month and they're really interesting and I find it really fascinating," she said.
Katherine has also found the week to be educational.
"It's just like more insight, even people that don't want a health career and they come here and they'll learn more in depth about what different aspects of health does," she said.
A highlight of the week for both Charlotte and Katherine included a biomedical workshop at La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus.
Students were invited into the new science labs to use microscopes to type blood, learn about different cells and identify diseases.
Jessica Borella, of La Trobe University, said the biomedical program is a popular course.
"It's one that includes our guaranteed pathway into medicine," she said.
"So they do three years with us and the four years with the University of Melbourne, Doctor of Medicine at the Shepparton campus.
"They can also just do the straight three years of biomedical science and go off into areas of pathology or further post grad."
She said the week was a way to remind students they did not have to move from the area to study something they were passionate about.
"It is such an in-demand field, health," Ms Borella said.
"Any way that we can promote any of the health courses locally to get that local workforce up is positive."
Students also spent the week at Wodonga TAFE, TAFE NSW Albury and Charles Sturt University's Albury-Wodonga campus and worked with Albury Wodonga Health at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
The week, designed by the NSW Regional Industry Education Partnerships program, was also created due to difficulties in students being provided work experience opportunities in the health sector.
Some of these difficulties include the demands of private practices, patient privacy and the prioritising of university work placement.
