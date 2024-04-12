Steve Hayes has done almost everything in the sport, so it's well deserved

Border soccer stalwart Steve Hayes has become the first person in the Riverina to gain a Football NSW life membership.
It's a long way from the 10-year-old who first kept goals for Forestville, on the northern beaches area in Sydney.
"I was born in Ballarat, but moved to Broken Hill and played Aussie Rules there, so when the family moved to Forestville, there was no Aussie Rules, so I played soccer and let in 14 goals as the goalkeeper," he laughed.
It was a tough start but, over the next 58 years, Hayes has fallen in love with the sport.
He now has five life memberships, including his beloved Boomers FC, Albury Wodonga Football Association, the Riverina and the Albury Wodonga Referees Association.
Hayes has filled virtually every role in the sport.
He played his last senior game at Boomers at 45 in the early 2000s, spent 35 years as a referee, was AWFA's president, has coached for many years and spent 12 years as a Football NSW board member, making almost 200 trips to Sydney, amid a host of other roles.
"I think to get recognised by the peak body for the work that you've done is pretty special," he said.
"But it doesn't come without people making a lot of sacrifices, my family's been super supportive in everything that I've done in regard to the sport.
"People have to make sacrifices for you to be able to do what you do."
Hayes and his wife Jenny have three children - Ryan, Kiera and Torey - who also love the sport.
He has coached hundreds and hundreds of players.
"I get great enjoyment out of watching the kids develop and change," he said.
"I think taking the team that Ryan was part of many years ago now, nearly all of them continued to play as adults and that to me is the biggest contribution that I could make, keeping kids and then adults involved in the sport.
"If you can do that as a coach, you must be doing something right.
"And from my experience, those people that you meet in sport are generally those that you hang on to for a long time, that's a big part of being able to play team sport."
Hayes counts playing alongside his three children as one of his highlights, while he also mentored a handful of future Australian representatives, including Border products Amy Chapman and Josh Kennedy.
"Josh has now become a family friend, he's not just a kid that I coached," he enthused.
Football NSW has inducted only two life members in the past decade and Hayes has worked to instil his work ethic and love for the game.
"I've learnt what I didn't like about how I was coached, at times, or how you were influenced as a person," he explained.
"I think you develop your way as a result of that, you keep the good things and chuck out the bad."
