Power of the Porsche: Car event fuelling weekend on the Border

An event for Porsche enthusiasts that started as a way to give back after the 2019 Black Summer bush fires, has returned to the Border.
In its fourth year running, LuftWasser will see cars from across Australia displayed and on the track on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.
Organiser of the event Stewart Fuchs, of South Australia, said although Albury-Wodonga was also considered a central location, it was about supporting communities after a horrific time.
"We had those horrendous fires and a lot of people in the smaller communities, they lost a lot and we just felt like if we're going to do something like this, let's do it regionally and let's put a bit of money into these communities that are doing it tough at the moment," he said.
"So we put a bit of a poll up to the group and Albury-Wodonga was the most popular spot."
The event's name is derived from the German words for air and water, the two types of engine cooling systems used by Porsche.
He said the event was created for Porsche owners to get together and share their love for the car.
"It's a very colourful event," he said.
"Generally, there's no two cars that are exactly alike."
The two-day event is free for members of the public.
Beginning at Hovell Tree Park from 7.30am on Saturday morning, cars from the 1950s up to the latest models will be on display.
A scenic drive to Dartmouth for lunch will then follow at 11am.
There will be a barbecue by the Albury Lions Club and a coffee van.
Mr Fuchs said the club did not promote the event as a car show and there were no trophies.
"It's more of a lifestyle event," he said.
"Porsche owners are a little bit different to a lot of car enthusiasts in that we like to drive our cars the way they're designed to be driven.
"I guess you know we like the windy roads and we like the nice scenery and things like that and we like to go to a destination where we can enjoy the time we spend there."
Spectators will feel the adrenaline ramp up on Sunday's race day.
Fifty Porsches will be competing around the track at Barnawartha North Raceway at the Wodonga TAFE Logic Centre.
"It's a good sight, a lot of them are old cars," he said.
"So all of the old air-cooled cars, there's a lot of noise and a lot of colour and a lot of excitement."
Mr Fuchs was once a lover of hot rods and custom cars, but decided to make the switch, also influenced by his wife's father who worked as an automotive designer at Porsche in the 1970s.
He is the proud owner of a 1981 911 SC.
"It's the sort of car that you can drive it to work every day and you can go and do your shopping in it," Mr Fuchs said.
"And on Sunday you can go to the race track and put down some decent lap times and then drive home again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.