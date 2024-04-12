The Border Mail
'Serious failure': Albury-raised lawyer raked over coals for misconduct

By Jacob Shteyman
April 12 2024 - 7:53pm
Famed lawyer and media personality Charles Waterstreet, pictured in Albury in 2010, has been found guilty of professional misconduct. File picture
Famed lawyer and media personality Charles Waterstreet, pictured in Albury in 2010, has been found guilty of professional misconduct. File picture

The Albury-raised lawyer who inspired the libertine protagonist of the ABC TV show Rake is in real life legal strife after he was found guilty of sexual harassment and underpaying staff.

