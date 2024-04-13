SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M, Hume and TDFL

ROUND 3
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 9.10 (64) lost to Wang Rovers 14.14 (98)
Corowa-Ruth 6.5 (41) lost to North Albury 21.13 (139)
Myrtleford 9.11 (65) lost to Yarrawonga 13.12 (90)
Albury 4.15 (39) lost to Lavington 9.6 (60)
Wangaratta v Wodonga commenced at 6pm
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 62 def Wang. Rovers 51
Myrtleford 55 def Yarrawonga 49
Albury 35 def Lavington 30
Corowa-Ruth 47 def Nth Albury 38
ROUND 1
Henty 6.10 (46) lost to Magpies 6.12 (48)
Lockhart 17.16 (118) def Bill. Crows 5.8 (38)
Osborne 19.11 (125) def Howlong 8.12 (60)
Jindera 12.6 (78) def Holbrook 10.12 (72)
Brock-Burrum 4.8 (32) lost to CDHBU 19.16 (130)
RWW Giants 16.21 (117) def Culcairn 5.7 (37)
ROUND 2
Chiltern 9.13 (67) def Kiewa-SC 8.4 (52)
Yackandandah 9.11 (65) lost to Beechworth 13.8 (86)
Mitta United 33.17 (215) def Wahgunyah 3.4 (22)
Rutherglen 7.8 (50) lost to Thurgoona 15.13 (103)
Dederang-MB 7.1 (43) lost to Barnawartha 28.21 (189)
Wod. Saints 11.7 (83) lost to Tallangatta 18.13 (121)
