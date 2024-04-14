Police seize gun, cannabis plant from home after dispute between neighbours

Wangaratta police have seized an unregistered gun and ammunition following a dispute between neighbours.
Officers were called to a Wangaratta home on the night of Thursday, April 11.
"As a result of speaking to one of the parties, police located a cannabis plant, an unregistered firearm and ammunition," a spokesman said.
"The 41-year-old male from Wangaratta will appear before the magistrates court at a later date."
Police have reminded those with unregistered or illegal guns that the weapons can be surrendered.
Those who hand over guns as part of the national amnesty will not be prosecuted.
