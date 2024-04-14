The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim still supports man after he punched her, threw knife on Christmas Day

April 15 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hogan, pictured after a fire at his Wodonga home on December 17, 2023. He was arrested eight days later after attacking his partner at the Warrina Motor Inn. File photo
Michael Hogan, pictured after a fire at his Wodonga home on December 17, 2023. He was arrested eight days later after attacking his partner at the Warrina Motor Inn. File photo

A man who threw a knife at his partner and punched the woman in her head still has the support of the victim, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.