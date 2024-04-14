Victim still supports man after he punched her, threw knife on Christmas Day

A man who threw a knife at his partner and punched the woman in her head still has the support of the victim, a court has heard.
Michael Martin Hogan came to police attention on Christmas Day last year.
Wodonga police were called to the Warrina Motor Inn about 10am on December 25, 2023, when Hogan was seen acting erratically.
He was abusing and shouting at his partner and when officers arrived, he was holding the woman and punching her head.
Capsicum spray was used to arrest Hogan and he was taken to the Wodonga station for interview.
Security camera footage supplied by motel staff showed he had been armed with a 20-centimetre long kitchen knife before officers arrived.
His partner appeared frightened in the footage, which depicted Hogan throwing the knife at her from about five meters away.
The woman, who was in Wodonga court on April 11 to support Hogan as he admitted to two charges, declined to make a police statement.
Hogan had a prior assault on his record from November 2023, involving the same woman.
Hogan has priors for another assault against a different partner in 2016.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had been using drugs during his latest offence and had already spent more than 100 days on remand.
That had allowed him to "dry out" from his drug use, and Mr Patel said Hogan plans to move once released from jail.
"It's right to say he was acquainting himself with some unsavoury characters and he recognises that now and has spent the time in custody to reflect," he said.
"What he's keen to do is relocate away from Wodonga and away from those associates, down to Yarrawonga."
Sergeant Liam Murdock noted Hogan's history.
"Mr Hogan has shown a propensity to act in a violent matter, not to just this current affected family member, but to his previous partner as well," he said.
Sergeant Murdock said the crimes occurred just seven weeks after he was placed on a corrections order.
During that period, Hogan had refused to engage with support services and had only attended three meetings with corrections staff, which the sergeant said showed he was "not serious" about completing the order.
Magistrate Amina Bhai had Hogan assessed for a further corrections order, but said she was unsure if she would make him serve further time in prison.
Hogan remains in custody at Ravenhall and will be sentenced on Thursday, April 18.
