Wodonga and Norths can't be separated in division one men's hockey

Wodonga and Norths played out a two-all draw in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one men on Sunday.
Josh Pritchard handed Wodonga the ideal start, posting a penalty corner goal after only one minute.
However, Norths responded just minutes later through a field goal by Alister Peachey.
In the second quarter, neither team could convert a penalty corner apiece, but in the third stanza, Wodonga scored off its second corner through Aaron Sonter.
Into the fourth term, Wodonga's Ethan Albon wasn't able to convert a penalty stroke after a brilliant save by goalkeeper Daniel Smith and with six minutes left, Justin Ellis levelled the scores when he combined with Brandon Purtell.
Wodonga then had two penalty corners, but wasn't able to steal the win.
Falcons defeated Magpies 3-2.
In a high energy game, the teams were evenly matched with Falcons' Shaun Groch opening the scoring in the second quarter.
Charley Wallace extended the lead for Falcons after half-time, before Magpies' Ryley Walker cut the deficit.
Brendan Washington pushed the lead back to two, but a spectacular penalty stroke by Micheal Menzie again cut the margin to one.
Meanwhile, CR United toppled Wombats 4-1.
And in division one women's, CR United registered the same scoreline.
United grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never looked like losing it.
Bella Heagney was dynamic in the midfield for the victors, although Wombats' keeper Izzy Kramer stopped a number of attempts.
Rachael Guy finished with a double, while Cladagh Blain and Chloe Burns scored one each.
Falcons proved too strong for Magpies 2-0.
Debutant Jemah Mann and best on ground Kate Bardy scored the goals, while Magpies' Sarah Knight was instrumental in the midfield.
And Norths beat Wodonga 2-1.
Meanwhile at state league level, it was a tough time for the Border's teams on Saturday.
In the women's, St Pats defeated the Spitfires 4-0.
The home team was determined to celebrate one of its players 550th Capital League game, which is a remarkable achievement.
The Spitfires did well to restrict the red-hot St Pat's to only four goals, with keeper Sam Campbell producing a number of amazing saves and her defenders were equally reliable.
The visitors are a newly formed young team, so it was a credit to the side's endeavour.
In the men's, United hammered the Spitfires 8-0.
However, the score wasn't a true indication of the effort and team work against the reigning premiers.
Spitfires held firm in the first half, keeping United to 2-0, but the home team ran away in the second half.
Hamish Morrison, Tim Jones and Justin Ellis played strongly for the Spitfires.
Spitfires will be looking to bounce back next week and build on their strong performance from the first half when they host Wests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.