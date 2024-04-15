Liberal Party deputy leader Sussan Ley has paid tribute to the victims of a murderous rampage in Sydney on the weekend.
Ms Ley, who was in the NSW capital on Saturday, April 13, as the horrific attack unfolded at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, reflected on the horrific incident on Monday, April 15.
Six people died, while the killer, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by a police officer at the scene.
"I was in Sydney on Saturday, but it didn't matter where you were, the heartbreak across the country and the genuine outpouring of grief is something that I don't think I've seen for a long, long time, if ever," Ms Ley said.
"The purely random nature of this attack makes it so personal to so many people, particularly those who have shopped in the area, as many of us have."
Among the victims was 38-year-old Dr Ashlee Good, a mother of a nine-month-old baby also stabbed during the rampage, who was raised in Murray River town Echuca.
She was a talented basketballer within the Echuca Moama Basketball Association.
"I think Echuca-Moama community and the basketball association has made statements already. They are reeling from the shock," Ms Ley said.
"It just makes it that bit more personal when you know the family and you know that they've come from your town, but this is an event that has touched everyone everywhere.
"All of us could imagine ourselves, our daughters, our families in a mall like this on a sunny day, shopping, having a cup of coffee, chatting to friends, enjoying the weekend. All of us could have been in the shoes of those who lost their lives, that is what makes this so, so tragic.
"All of the victims have their own stories and they were all just taken far, far too early. I know that many questions will be asked and answered."
Ms Ley said while Australia led the world in gun control "it is much easier to be attacked with a knife".
"While knife crime has always been something that our law enforcement has been aware of, it's deadly, it's silent, and as we saw on the weekend, it can be lethal to many people in a short space of time," she said.
"Always be conscious of where you are, and conscious of what you're doing.
"That's what makes this attack in Bondi so heartbreaking. These were innocent people on a bright sunny day, shopping in a mall, having a happy time, there was nothing they could have done differently.
"The heroism of those who stepped in to save many from losing their lives or being more injured is something that should be duly recognised and well and truly saluted and honoured over the forthcoming weeks."
A service was held at St Matthew's Church in Albury on Sunday, April 14, to pay respect to the fallen, while Albury MP Justin Clancy also offered his condolences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.