'Might get nasty': Border community urged not to be lax when it comes to vax

Border and North East residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves as the region's flu cases skyrocket.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley has called on the community to get vaccinated after reports influenza numbers had more than doubled at the start of the year from the same period in 2023.
From January 1 to March 31, 2024, a combined 316 flu cases had been recorded across North East Victoria and NSW's Murrumbidgee Health District compared to 130 in the first three months of 2023.
NSW cases overall up in January to March from 6,020 last year to 12,220 in 2024.
"I encourage everyone to have a flu shot sooner rather than later," Ms Ley said.
"Make sure you don't just put this off or think that the flu is no big deal. There are twice as many flu cases this time this year than there were last year, so that tells me the flu season might get pretty nasty."
Priceline Pharmacy Albury Amanda Ward vaccinated Ms Ley on Monday, April 15, and said uptake had been high for the flu jab at her store with more than 300 people coming forward since the start of the month.
"The biggest thing to look at is not only yourself, but the people around you," she said.
"You could get the flu and you may be OK, what about the people around you? Are you seeing your elderly loved ones? Are you seeing babies that can't yet be immunised?
"We talk about herd immunity. The more people that get it, the better protection we've got for everyone, particularly for those that can't have a vaccine yet.
"Even with the low vaccination rates last year, it was a really mild season. We had a warm winter last year, but we're already shaping up to have a really cold winter."
Ms Ward said it took at least two weeks for the vaccine to build its defence in the body and it remains in the system for three to six months.
"Now is the perfect time to come and get your vaccination and have that protection before we really hit the dead of winter," he said.
"We saw a lot of vaccination fatigue early days. We're starting to see that improve now, and I guess that's the importance of encouraging them to come in and get their flu vaccination because they're more open to it.
"We're obviously seeing an increase in COVID cases around the Border as well. We've seen a number of people, including our own staff, that have been affected recently."
Ms Ward said her pharmacy also encouraged those coming in for a flu vaccine to consider a COVID booster.
"The recommendation at the moment if you're over the age of 18 and under the age of 75 is a booster every 12 months," she said.
"We're happy to vaccinate for both (flu and COVID) on the same day if that's what the customer would like.
"We're also talking to them about their general immunisation program, whether it's the shingles vaccine, because we know that shingles does a lot of damage and takes weeks to recover.
"If they needed something like a whooping cough or a shingles vaccine, we recommend they come back a week to two weeks later."
Priceline Albury offers two forms of the flu vaccine, a cell-based jab for $34.95 and an egg-based option for $24.95, but it is free for anyone who is immunocompromised over the age of 65.
