The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'This is a robbery': Teen in custody after knife produced at petrol station

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 15 2024 - 11:53am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large number of police searched Moorefield Park Drive on Monday, April 15, after the armed OTR robbery a short distance away. Picture by Blair Thomson
A large number of police searched Moorefield Park Drive on Monday, April 15, after the armed OTR robbery a short distance away. Picture by Blair Thomson

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested a short distance from the scene of a Wodonga petrol station armed robbery involving a knife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.