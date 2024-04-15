'This is a robbery': Teen in custody after knife produced at petrol station

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested a short distance from the scene of a Wodonga petrol station armed robbery involving a knife.
Police were called to the OTR on Moorefield Park Drive about 4.30am on Monday.
A 16-year-old boy, who had his face covered, had allegedly entered the business and produced a knife before stating "this is a robbery".
The lone employee handed over cash and the teenager fled on a pushbike before dumping it in bushes and running.
He was arrested near bushland near the fire station on Moorefield Park Drive, about 700 metres from the scene.
The teenager was taken back to the Wodonga police station.
Sergeant Justin Foots said it was good to make a quick arrest.
"The offender has produced a kitchen knife and made demands at the shopkeeper, who handed over a small quantity of cash," he said.
"The offender has fled the scene on a pushbike and was arrested a short distance away.
"Armed robberies are not a common occurrence in the Albury-Wodonga area.
"They do happen from time to time, and we're just really pleased that on this occasion we were able to take this person into custody quite quickly."
A large number of detectives and general duties officers conducted a search of Moorefield Park Drive following the April 15 incident.
The area has a large number of trees, bushes, and a creek, and the knife and clothing linked to the incident were not found.
The teenager wore a face mask and hoodie during the incident.
Sergeant Foots said such incidents could have "quite significant" impacts on victims.
"The knife was produced to the view of the attendant however no specific threat was made, other than being told that 'this is a robbery'," he said.
"The service station is assisting us with our enquiries.
"We're pleased to have taken the offender into custody quite quickly, to hopefully allay the community's concerns around this type of offending."
The teenager remained at the police station on Monday morning.
