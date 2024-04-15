The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A big week for Myrtleford Savoy in two different AWFA competitions

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 15 2024 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin City Wanderers' Josh Zito appears resigned to receiving a yellow card after his tackle against Myrtleford Savoy on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Twin City Wanderers' Josh Zito appears resigned to receiving a yellow card after his tackle against Myrtleford Savoy on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Myrtleford Savoy coach Jayden Vescio says he will keep experimenting to find the best combination, despite completing a stunning week in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.