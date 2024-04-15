A big week for Myrtleford Savoy in two different AWFA competitions

Myrtleford Savoy coach Jayden Vescio says he will keep experimenting to find the best combination, despite completing a stunning week in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
The visitors hammered Twin City Wanderers 7-2, with the latter playing with only 10 men after Mat Hasler was sent off midway through the first half.
However, Myrtleford already had a 3-1 lead.
The Wanderers also had four yellow cars issued against them - Tyler Curran, Will Lawrence, Josh Zito and Tom Morrison.
"Everything clicked really, it was a clinical performance," Vescio suggested.
"When they were reduced to 10, we were able to exploit that on a good deck and big field."
It rounded out a week where the club had a combined 11-2 against three opponents.
Myrtleford started with a 2-0 win over Albury United in the Cup final re-match and followed that with the same score against Wangaratta City in the FA Cup midweek game.
Striker Matt Richardson was outstanding with four goals, while Will Keenan scored a double in the latest win.
"That was a big result against United and with the FA Cup game, we shuffled the team around," Vescio explained.
"Jack Milford came in for his second game this season, while Scott Peggie is from Scotland and his international clearance came through during the week.
"Will Osborn is still probably three weeks away with injury, so we're still looking for our best combination."
Elsewhere, United bounced back after the loss to Myrtleford with a 6-0 hiding of Albury Hotspurs, while Melrose FC defeated Wangaratta City 4-2.
Meanwhile in division one women's, Hotspurs maintained their unbeaten record with a 6-0 thumping of Albury United.
The home team had six different scorers - Rylee Steele, Charlotte Laird, Elisha Wild, Muireann Kilroy, Ava Tuksar and Daisy Tuksar - highlighting how difficult it is to shut down 'Spurs' attack.
Myrtleford's Gabrielle Paglia, Lily Notarianni and Annabel Iaria claimed a goal apiece in the 3-0 win over Twin City Wanderers, while Melrose FC toppled Wangaratta City 5-1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.