Pair caught above the alcohol limit while instructing learner drivers

Two people who were above the alcohol limit while supervising learner drivers have faced Wangaratta court.
Both instructors, who were caught in unrelated incidents, have kept their licences following their passenger seat offences.
Gagandeep Singh was spoken to by officers on September 24, 2023, after a night out at the Grand Central Hotel.
He was in the front passenger seat, instructing his wife, when the vehicle was intercepted on Reid Street at 1.45am.
Singh blew a reading of 0.06 at the Wangaratta station, and said he'd had one glass of wine.
Lawyer Steven Sartori said his client was on a skilled worker's visa and had two jobs, including as a food delivery driver.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski did not impose a conviction, and ordered Singh be of good behaviour for six months.
Roland Heetel also appeared for the same offence, with his matter occurring at 7.45pm on Boxing Day, 2023.
He returned a reading of 0.073 and said he "didn't think enough about it".
Heetel told police he didn't realise he could have been over the limit.
The court heard he had no priors.
Mr Zebrowski imposed a $300 fine without conviction.
The magistrate on Monday, April 15, said he hadn't dealt with such offences before and said it was a coincidence to hear two in the same day.
