The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Riverina silo maker booming with completion of Queensland expansion

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 15 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Groom MP Garth Hamilton, Ben Kotzur with wife Raquel and daughters, Andrew Kotzur, deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley and Condamine MP Pat Weir cut the ribbon to open Kotzur's new Toowoomba factory on Friday, April 12. Picture supplied
Groom MP Garth Hamilton, Ben Kotzur with wife Raquel and daughters, Andrew Kotzur, deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley and Condamine MP Pat Weir cut the ribbon to open Kotzur's new Toowoomba factory on Friday, April 12. Picture supplied

Walla silo manufacturer Kotzur has the ability to increase its output with the opening of a new factory in Toowoomba last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.