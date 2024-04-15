Teen seriously hurt after car rolls into tree near Berrigan, driver spoken to

A teenager remains in hospital following a serious car crash near Berrigan at the weekend.
A passerby spotted a crashed vehicle on Yarrawonga Road about 7am on Sunday, April 14, and alerted emergency crews.
The southbound car had left the road and rolled into a tree.
An 18-year-old was airlifted from Berrigan to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have spoken to the 24-year-old male driver.
He hasn't been charged, with investigations continuing into the cause of the crash.
The road was closed for several hours as officers from the specialist Crash Investigation Unit examined the site.
"Our enquiries are ongoing," Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said.
"Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."
Call 1800 333 000.
