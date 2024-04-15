The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen seriously hurt after car rolls into tree near Berrigan, driver spoken to

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 15 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 18-year-old man was flown from Berrigan to Melbourne following Sunday's crash on Yarrawonga Road. File photo
An 18-year-old man was flown from Berrigan to Melbourne following Sunday's crash on Yarrawonga Road. File photo

A teenager remains in hospital following a serious car crash near Berrigan at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.