Police investigate burglary and cash theft at Yackandandah pub

Police are investigating the theft of money from a Yackandandah pub during a break-in.
Entry was forced to the rear of the Star Hotel about 11.05pm on Sunday.
Cash was taken during the April 14 incident, which is being investigated.
Police are seeking any information about suspicious activity in the area at the time.
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
In other police news, NSW officers are investigating a serious car crash at Berrigan.
A vehicle rolled on Sunday morning, leading to an 18-year-old being flown to Melbourne.
A 16-year-old boy has also been charged and bailed following an armed robbery on Monday morning.
The youth allegedly targeted the OTR in Wodonga while armed with a knife before fleeing with cash.
