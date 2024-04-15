Woman hospitalised with back injury after crash at busy Albury intersection

A woman has been hospitalised after a crash at a busy Albury intersection.
Emergency crews were called to the two-car incident at Hume Street, near the intersection of Townsend Street, about 1.45pm on Monday.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients were assessed at the scene on April 15.
A woman in her 60s was taken to Albury hospital with a back injury.
There were delays in the area for about an hour as the scene was cleared.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash, and whether the injured woman ran a red light before the collision.
A person at the scene believes the injured driver crashed into a probationary motorist in a small white vehicle after failing to stop for the light.
There have been several crashes at the intersection, including an incident involving a probationary driver who performed a burnout in May 2023.
The driver in that incident smashed into a caravan.
