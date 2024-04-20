Summoning those high notes out of nowhere is Tony's tribute to the Anzacs

In 1974, Tony Smith sounded The Last Post in public for the first time.
He was only 12 and had been learning the trumpet for about five weeks.
Kanahooka High School near Wollongong was short of musicians and Tony Smith himself had "wanted to be Louis Armstrong".
He was newly acquainted with the instrument and The Last Post has no margin for error.
"It's a terrifying piece to play," he recalled.
"I didn't do so well at it!
"But having faced the fear and terror of doing it in front of the whole school and with the kids ribbing me afterwards, I told them at least I did it.
"My life changed forever that day and I knew I'd be a musician."
This Anzac Day Dr Smith, now 62, marks the 50th anniversary of his first public performance of The Last Post.
With a PhD in mathematics, Dr Smith's work in information technology (IT) took him to Sydney, Canberra and the Gold Coast, where he also sounded the bugle call on Anzac Day.
He has been a regular at the Howlong dawn service for the past eight years.
He also performed at SS&A Albury's morning service as well as Albury and Wodonga Anzac Day services.
With a trumpet in hand and now a wild purple mane to boot, Dr Smith casts a striking silhouette at the break of day on April 25.
He had gained more competence at the bugle call with every passing year.
"It's still hard going because you've got to do it cold," Dr Smith said.
"Your lips are cold; you've got to get those high notes out of nowhere because there is no chance for a warm-up.
"Also, everybody knows it (The Last Post)!"
The son of Howlong-based Vietnam veteran Colin Smith, Dr Smith said he was proud to honour the servicemen and women on the Border.
His dad, who served with the Royal Australian Airforce, marched at Howlong every Anzac Day.
One year, Dr Smith performed at the Howlong dawn service, SS&A Albury, Albury's morning service and then went back to Howlong for its late-morning service.
"My poor little lips were like minced meat," he said.
"Buglers are very much in demand these days."
A music teacher at the Murray Conservatorium for 10 years and a specialist on the bass, Dr Smith played a mind-boggling 20 different instruments.
He was also a conductor for Albury City Band pre-global pandemic.
"I still play with several Murray Conservatorium bands," Dr Smith said.
Dr Smith was proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first performance of The Last Post.
He also now used a trumpet belonging to the former Howlong bugler, Terry Cockayne.
"It needed a home and it's a very fine instrument and I was happy to give it one," he said.
Dr Smith said he had played in all conditions on Anzac Day throughout the years.
"It's always worth it," Dr Smith said.
"Going into Gallipoli, they had way worse conditions than we'll ever know."
