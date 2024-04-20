Council does U-turn over slapping fee on home owners after backlash

A planning quirk applied by the Albury-Wodonga Development Corporation 20 years ago has led to property owners recently rejecting a special charge.
The residents of Baranduda's Valley Views estate were left facing having to fund a Wodonga Council master plan for their area following a decision by the city at an August 2023 closed meeting to pursue the charge.
However, after that move was publicly flagged at the council's February meeting there was a backlash from residents of the estate that is east of the Kiewa Valley Highway.
More than 60 per cent of property owners objected after the council flagged a $385,000 overall cost equating to $2280 per hectare, telling the council they did not believe it was reasonable and worth pursuing.
Three of them, Wendi and Andrew McAdie and Rod Dudley, addressed the April 15 council meeting.
"We are 43 families with different life goals and aspirations and spaces at Valley Views are in fact family homes, it is therefore considered unreasonable by the majority of the residents to group us all together under the special rates scheme and proposal, in particular the tripling of rates at a time of unprecedented cost of living," Mrs McAdie said.
"It is also considered unreasonable for those that do not want to subdivide their homes now or in the future."
Mrs McAdie said the council's plan had been "extremely divisive" in the estate and there had been a "distinct lack of detail either by neglect or by design regarding the second or third order effects that would be a product of the plan".
Mr Dudley raised concerns about the council pushing for residents to pay for the dearest option for an overlay.
The council resolved on Monday April 15 that it could not make a declaration to implement a special charge for a development plan and "will only reconsider this matter once a development plan has been prepared by the property owners of the Valley Views estate which meets the requirements of the Wodonga planning scheme, specifically development plan overlay, schedule 18, and is submitted to the council for consideration and approval".
There was debate among councillors about the last point and how effective it may be if there is legal scrutiny as part of a push to revisit the matter.
Speaking after the meeting, mayor Ron Mildren told The Border Mail the situation had arisen due to the method used by the Albury-Wodonga Development Corporation to sell the blocks in the early 2000s.
"To make the low density/rural residential zoning palatable in the market they decided to put a 'you can't subdivide and break this up until 2015' clause in the legal documentation to do with the contracts of sale," Cr Mildren said.
The fallout from that ruling had since been attempted to address by the council with the special rate step the latest move.
Cr Mildren said the situation seemed unique to Valley Views.
"There may well be one or two others around that we don't know about, but by and large that's the one that's a unique thing and it's a throwback to the way the corporation had structured stuff at that point in time," he said.
