Lightning strike: How idea to transform smashed tree came with a thunderbolt

When lightning struck down Beechworth's tallest tree in Centennial Park, the main foliage was completely destroyed, but the mighty redwood stump is now getting a new lease of life.
The giant Californian sequoia, thought to have been planted in the 1860s and hit during a wild storm last January, is now being transformed into a "seat of reflection" by chainsaw carver Kevin Duffy.
Mr Duffy, 68, a long-time resident of the district going back five generations, has been carving artwork out of tree stumps for the past 20 years.
After negotiations with Indigo Shire Council, the retired abattoir worker whose last job was in aged care, was given permission to create something special from the ragged stump sitting behind the old hospital facade.
"It will feature many native animals," Mr Duffy said. "So far there's a kangaroo, goanna and platypus, I guess I'll add a koala and wombat.
"I'm thinking about carving an image of the tree as it once stood with a lightning bolt hitting it, but this is a work in progress - there are no solid plans. Who knows what will happen with it in the end?
"People have told me it would be nice to have an image of a nurse somewhere on it because these were the hospital convalescing gardens, so now this will now be the reflections garden."
Mr Duffy said he had approached the council in February with the idea of turning the stump into a work of art and had a few hoops to jump through to get the green light.
He said the council had earlier said the tree had to be removed quickly for public safety but were open to ideas on how to transform the stump.
"I've been working on the stump for about two weeks now, I just come down when I feel like it, it's fenced off with the help of the council," he said.
"I have no idea when this will be finished, it shouldn't take too long, and once it is finished I'll clean it up a bit, smooth things out and the council said they would finish it off with a coat of something like lacquer."
Mr Duffy said tree carving with chainsaws might seem "a bit out there" but that it was a popular pastime around the world, especially in America.
"I went to a gathering in Ridgeway in Pennsylvania, there were about 230 people there carving away at the one time," he said.
