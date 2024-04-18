Mental health awareness done bogan style Advertising Feature

Comedian The Beautiful Bogan Marc Ryan has teamed up with Wodonga-based not-for-profit organisation Junction Support Services to help break down mental health stigma. Picture supplied.

Comedian The Beautiful Bogan Marc Ryan has a story to tell, and he especially wants the North East to listen up.

Wodonga-based not-for-profit organisation Junction Support Services has teamed with Ryan to help break down mental health stigma.

Using his unique, hilarious style of humour, Ryan entertains and engages with his life stories.

Whether talking at a small country church hall or Australia's biggest arts festival, Ryan is not afraid to open up about his lived experience of PTSD, depression and anxiety if it can help another person.

"There's no other way to put it; the show is about mental health awareness and suicide prevention," Ryan said.

"But it's very funny. Laughter is the best medicine.

"It's my lived experience but lots of jokes. Lots of jokes and hope because I'm still here. I couldn't do a show about suicide prevention if I weren't here."

With a decade of stand-up comedy experience behind him, performing alongside Adam Hills, Wil Anderson, Fiona O'Laughlin, and others across Australia and Internationally, Ryan will give local audiences a taste of what makes his shows such a hit at Adelaide Fringe year after year.

Junction Support Services has delivered a Mental Health Literacy in Recovery program in bushfire-affected shires for the past 12 months.

Tom Walsh, Junction Support Services Community Engagement Worker, said Mental Health Literacy in Recovery aims to improve mental health outcomes for youth living in these areas who are still experiencing the impacts of bushfires, and other disasters.

"We have delivered workshops at schools, council youth advocacy groups and other community events," he said.

"This event is the latest in the series and is targeted at an older audience, especially those young people who have since left those areas and moved into tertiary education."

Marc Ryan The Beautiful Bogan will be at Wangaratta's The Vine Hotel on Friday, April 26, at 7.30pm, Yackandandah's The Star Hotel on Saturday, April 27, at 3.30pm and Wodonga: Wodonga TAFE at The Valleys Restaurant on Monday, April 29, at 4pm.

