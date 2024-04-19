Setting students up for future success

Lifelong bonds in boarding environment Advertising Feature

The boarding community at CGS exemplifies the values of unity, support, and growth.

Jarrah, Torah, Olivia, Matilda, Angus, Tom, Jack, and Darcy are boarders from various places in country NSW, including Wreck Bay, Southern Highlands, Deniliquin, Jindabyne and rural farms.



These students, spanning across different year levels, have found a second home at Canberra Grammar School Boarding, where they form bonds and have life-shaping experiences.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, they have had unforgettable moments throughout their journey.



Participation in CGS Rugby is seamlessly integrated into their boarding routine and becomes a collective endeavour.



As boarders, they create an unspoken family that enriches their social lives and contributes to their academic success.

CGS Boarding is also a place for personal reflection and growth.



Through collaborative assignments, regular dedicated prep sessions, and Friday night BBQs, students like Jarrah, Torah, Olivia, and Matilda find companionship and a space for self-discovery and empowerment in girls' boarding.

For Angus, transitioning from rural farm life to CGS Boarding in Year 7 was a transformative experience.



Initially skeptical and dealing with homesickness, he found comfort in the support of older boys, which shaped his experience and fostered personal growth and lifelong friendships.



Angus, Tom, Jack, and Darcy exemplify the tight-knit brotherhood that defines Boys' Boarding, highlighting the strong sense of community and nurturing friendships across different age groups.



Students share moments of triumph on the rugby field or supporting each other through academic endeavours.

CGS boarding environment promotes healthy routines, behaviours, and attitudes towards academics and co-curricular activities from a young age.

Dedicated tutors and diverse co-curricular opportunities contribute to well-rounded development, with the bonds formed in the Boarding House extending into cooperative teamwork environments.

It's a place where diverse backgrounds converge, challenges are overcome, and lifelong bonds are formed.



Discover the empowering journey of camaraderie, academic excellence, and personal growth at CGS Boarding, where every day brings opportunities for shared adventures and lifelong friendships.