High-quality boarding for students

Located 45 minutes north of Melbourne on 100 acres in Kilmore, Assumption College is where students and their families value the beautiful and spacious facilities as well as the warm and kind relationships that their children form with each other and the staff.
The Assumption College community was founded in 1893 to provide Catholic families living in remote and regional areas, with a high-quality schooling and boarding experience for their children.
Over the years, this has remained the college's commitment.
Today, the boarding houses serve the families of the Kilmore region and beyond, with students following their parents and grandparents into the boarding houses.
Boarding community students thrive in their comfortable "family style" centres.
There is a palpable sense of young people flourishing in surroundings that challenge and excite them.
Assumption College boarding staff live on site with the students and provide a "family spirit" so both students and their parents feel welcomed and valued.
Over time, the school shifted to co-education and expanded operations as a day-school for local families.
The College now boasts enrolment of 1500 students, on expansive grounds, with state-of-the-art facilities that complement the innovative curriculum offering.
A purpose-built agricultural and animal studies facility was opened in 2023, and in 2024 will see the construction of an innovative, community facing STEM and allied health facility.
Assumption College students are connected through multi-age home groups, known as Learning Mentor Groups.
Students are often grouped alongside their siblings where a strong bond can be formed between the Learning Mentor, children, and their parents.
The innovative MyMAP curriculum focuses on "stage not age" learning, offering a vast range of offerings.
As students enter their senior school years they can personalise their VCE journey with courses including the VCE, vocational education and training or school-based apprenticeships and traineeships.
Students can complete accelerated VCE studies within the MyMAP years and enter accelerated university subjects during VCE that contribute to their ATAR.
Students work together to achieve their best and share their pride in these collective efforts.
This collaboration is transferable, where working with their peers becomes one of the foundational elements required to enhance their skill development, knowledge and understanding in future years.
Subjects such as high-performance sport, with partners such as Liverpool Football Club, Essendon AFL, Netball and Cricket Victoria, are further ways boarding and day students find connection.
There is also an extensive co-curricular program of sporting and cultural activities available.
For Wesley College Melbourne Year 12 student Tom Wilson, boarding in another state wasn't something his family had initially planned.
Tom's mum, Karen Wilson, said they agreed to drive to Melbourne to look at several schools, but thought Tom would be staying in Wagga.
"Our first visit to Wesley left us in awe. The facilities, the environment, the staff, everything was amazing. We spent the 4.5 hour drive home asking ourselves, 'how are we going to make this work?'," Karen said.
In the three years since he commenced boarding at Learning in Residence, and now in his final year, Tom has impressed his peers and broader community sufficiently that they voted him school captain for 2024.
Tom's leadership was first noticed out on the football field, when he was voted Co-Captain of the Year 10A football team after just two matches. He will be playing his third season in the First XVIII this year, the school's top-ranking team, and has enjoyed the close access to training grounds, and the campus' gym and fitness facilities that comes with living on campus.
"Learning to live with people who aren't your family has allowed me to develop my interpersonal skills, and I've definitely been able to grow in confidence," Tom said.
"My advice to anyone thinking about going to boarding school is to open yourself up to the experience, keep an open mind, and grab as many opportunities as you can.
"Boarding school, especially at Wesley, provides such a good chance to set yourself up for success."
Tom Giles, Head of Learning in Residence, said the final years of school are a time of considerable growth and development.
"Our goal is to ensure our boarders are fully supported across all domains," he said.
"Through our Learning in Residence and wellbeing programs, the academic curriculum, and cocurricular experiences, Wesley helps to prepare students for success in their final years of school and life after graduation."
Boarders have access to a structured evening program of academic extension including small group tutorials and individual learning assistance provided by academic tutors, experienced College teaching staff and mentors.
After school and on weekends, the residential curriculum also covers employment preparation and career coaching, life skills, community service, leadership, physical health and fitness and holistic wellbeing.
Enrolments are now open for full-time and weekly boarding options. Scholarships are also available for rural and regional students. Visit wesleycollege.edu.au/boarding to learn more or apply now.
As Victoria's only Catholic all-girls' boarding school, Genazzano FCJ College has a proud history of over 135 years of successful educating all daughters from regional areas.
Genazzano's Hopetoun Hall boarding experience nurtures young women to become leaders, inspire others and develop a passion for learning.
Genazzano Girls graduate prepared to thrive and contribute to our rapidly changing world.
Students are accepted from Year 7 to Year 12, into the inclusive and welcoming community where girls mature in a safe and supported home and learning environment mentored by specialist teaching and boarding staff.
Christian values, nestled in a contemporary Catholic faith, underpin their passion for student-centred care and a unique and tailored curriculum.
Genazzano celebrates the individual qualities of boarding students and understands that every learning journey is as unique. Girls are encouraged to pursue their passion.
Their innovative educational programs and broad co-curricular opportunities allow students to thrive socially and academically in a truly inspirational home away from home environment.
Hopetoun Hall is equipped and feels much like a home away from home, offering unique opportunities to develop independent life skills, lifelong friendships and practical skills.
Hopetoun Hall is led by Lauren Kennedy, Director of Boarding, who has been supporting Genazzano boarders and their families for over 13 years.
Ms Kennedy cherishes the girls' growth and maturity during their time at Genazzano.
"It is a privilege to be trusted by boarding families to support their daughter's education," she said.
There are many opportunities for parents to connect with the College and support their daughters' learning including online learning conversations and weekly updates about the activities in the boarding hall.
During their time at Hopetoun Boarding, girls are provided many opportunities to immerse themselves in co-curricular activities including sport, music and creative arts and they are encouraged to participate in family celebrations and other social events.
Activities in the House centre around developing confidence, independence and community life, with boarders learning how to live with one another.
There is a closed weekend at the start of the year where boarders familiarise themselves with the House and its activities. Senior boarders help the younger or new boarders settle in from the very first day.
Throughout her time at Genazzano, your daughter will experience the freedom to embrace leadership, social justice and inclusiveness, as she develops friendships for life, and a life-long love of learning.
Girls graduate as young women, fully prepared to follow their passion with purpose, courage and confidence, and in a rapidly changing world.
The college community welcomes your family and daughter to view boarding life at Genazzano to experience what makes it a unique learning environment for your daughter.
Visit www.genazzano.vic.edu.au to learn more about boarding at Genazzano or to register attendance at one of the 2024 open mornings.
The Scots School Albury offers a unique opportunity for regional families to provide their children with a quality education without sending them too far from home.
At Scots Albury, students have the best of both worlds: the academic rigour and opportunities of a big city school, with the warmth of a smaller country community.
Uniquely situated on a beautiful 11-hectare campus in the heart of Albury, the school boasts extensive modern facilities, two boarding houses offering full-time and weekly boarding and an exceptional team of staff who provide a caring and supportive environment.
In 2023 Scots Albury was, again, the most successful HSC school on the Border. Small class sizes and boarding numbers ensure every student is known and cared for, making it a perfect fit for families who value individual attention and a strong sense of community.
Offering an extensive curriculum and a diverse co-curricular program with activities from pipe band, agriculture, equestrian and snowsports, to traditional sports such as netball and basketball as well as a full range of performing arts.
The tight-knit boarding community is led by Director of Boarding, Elsa Kilgour. Elsa herself is a former Scots boarder and knows firsthand the joys and hurdles of boarding life.
The boarding community is a safe, happy and inclusive environment that supports each student's growth and development. Staff have a wealth of experience in guiding students through the challenges of adolescence with empathy and understanding.
At Scots Albury, one of the unique benefits of weekly boarding is students receive an outstanding education while remaining close enough to their hometown to frequently return and maintain local friendships, continue playing for local sporting clubs on weekends and remain connected to family life.
Joining The Scots School Albury boarding community means embracing endless possibilities and a journey of personal growth and independence, surrounded by a supportive community.
To book a tour, visit scotsalbury.nsw.edu.au
Jarrah, Torah, Olivia, Matilda, Angus, Tom, Jack, and Darcy are boarders from various places in country NSW, including Wreck Bay, Southern Highlands, Deniliquin, Jindabyne and rural farms.
These students, spanning across different year levels, have found a second home at Canberra Grammar School Boarding, where they form bonds and have life-shaping experiences.
Reflecting on their shared experiences, they have had unforgettable moments throughout their journey.
Participation in CGS Rugby is seamlessly integrated into their boarding routine and becomes a collective endeavour.
As boarders, they create an unspoken family that enriches their social lives and contributes to their academic success.
CGS Boarding is also a place for personal reflection and growth.
Through collaborative assignments, regular dedicated prep sessions, and Friday night BBQs, students like Jarrah, Torah, Olivia, and Matilda find companionship and a space for self-discovery and empowerment in girls' boarding.
For Angus, transitioning from rural farm life to CGS Boarding in Year 7 was a transformative experience.
Initially skeptical and dealing with homesickness, he found comfort in the support of older boys, which shaped his experience and fostered personal growth and lifelong friendships.
Angus, Tom, Jack, and Darcy exemplify the tight-knit brotherhood that defines Boys' Boarding, highlighting the strong sense of community and nurturing friendships across different age groups.
CGS boarding environment promotes healthy routines, behaviours, and attitudes towards academics and co-curricular activities from a young age.
Dedicated tutors and diverse co-curricular opportunities contribute to well-rounded development, with the bonds formed in the Boarding House extending into cooperative teamwork environments.
It's a place where diverse backgrounds converge, challenges are overcome, and lifelong bonds are formed.
Whether sharing moments of triumph on the rugby field or supporting each other through academic endeavours, the boarding community at CGS exemplifies the values of unity, support, and growth.
Discover the empowering journey of camaraderie, academic excellence, and personal growth at CGS Boarding, where every day brings opportunities for shared adventures and lifelong friendships.
Explore more on our website: www.cgs.act.edu.au. For more information on open days and regional visits: cgs.act.edu.au/opendays/
Sending your child to boarding school is one of the biggest decisions a family will make. St Paul's College principal Anita Morton knows that choosing a school which aligns with your values and beliefs builds a foundation for your child's successful experience while living away from home.
"We acknowledge the decision to enrol a child into our boarding program is important and should not be rushed," she said.
"We value the process of choosing a school, and taking the time to consider if it is the best place to be. We provide students with a trial period in boarding as part of the enrolment process, allowing students to see who we are, and for us to see if we are setting them up for a successful experience."
St Paul's offers separate boys' and girls' facilities that accommodates up to 80 students in each house, supervised by live-in staff.
Boarders come from a wide geographical radius of 200 km from Walla Walla, creating a vibrant, country style community. Whether students are weekly or casual boarders, the primary focus is on providing a secure, safe, and caring environment founded in Lutheran values, where students can excel academically and thrive.
Deputy Principal of Students and Boarding Caroline Clancy said they know that when you are working alongside teenagers, there will be challenges.
"They are still learning, not just academically but socially and emotionally as well, and they are facing more complex challenges than seen by other generations," Caroline said.
The college's pastoral care program in the boarding and day school plays a vital role in developing students to become independent, compassionate community members and successful in whatever pathway they choose.
"Pastoral care is what we do to ensure the maximum wellbeing for each student and it's about growing young people who can look after themselves and operate in the world," she said.
Teaching doesn't stop in the classroom but extends into the After Hours Learning Assistance Program, where a team of dedicated teachers and learning support staff provide tuition to students.
St Paul's welcome boarding enquiries all year and scholarships and boarding information is available on their website.
Academic Scholarships are open for students entering Years 9, 10, 11 in 2025 with enrolments for next year and beyond open.