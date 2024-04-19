Unique boarding for your daughter

Setting students up for future success Advertising Feature

Year 9 boarding student Remi Barter from Tawonga South, Victoria enjoys her time after school riding her horse and relaxing in the boarding house. Pictures supplied.

Sending your child to boarding school is one of the biggest decisions a family will make. St Paul's College principal Anita Morton knows that choosing a school which aligns with your values and beliefs builds a foundation for your child's successful experience while living away from home.



"We acknowledge the decision to enrol a child into our boarding program is important and should not be rushed," she said.

"We value the process of choosing a school, and taking the time to consider if it is the best place to be. We provide students with a trial period in boarding as part of the enrolment process, allowing students to see who we are, and for us to see if we are setting them up for a successful experience."

St Paul's offers separate boys' and girls' facilities that accommodates up to 80 students in each house, supervised by live-in staff.



Boarders come from a wide geographical radius of 200 km from Walla Walla, creating a vibrant, country style community. Whether students are weekly or casual boarders, the primary focus is on providing a secure, safe, and caring environment founded in Lutheran values, where students can excel academically and thrive.

Deputy Principal of Students and Boarding Caroline Clancy said they know that when you are working alongside teenagers, there will be challenges.



"They are still learning, not just academically but socially and emotionally as well, and they are facing more complex challenges than seen by other generations," Caroline said.

The college's pastoral care program in the boarding and day school plays a vital role in developing students to become independent, compassionate community members and successful in whatever pathway they choose.

"Pastoral care is what we do to ensure the maximum wellbeing for each student and it's about growing young people who can look after themselves and operate in the world," she said.

Nash Clark, Director of Teaching and learning, engaging with boarding students.

Teaching doesn't stop in the classroom but extends into the After Hours Learning Assistance Program, where a team of dedicated teachers and learning support staff provide tuition to students.

St Paul's welcome boarding enquiries all year and scholarships and boarding information is available on their website.

