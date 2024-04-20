The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
How buying broccoli can help rescue a joey: North East supermarket gives back

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
April 21 2024 - 3:30am
Chris Lehmann from Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter (middle) is delighted to receive another donation from FoodWorks produce manager Courtnay Detez and store manager Paul Brunec, as part of the Spirit of the Community pledge. Picture by Mark Jesser
Chris Lehmann from Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter (middle) is delighted to receive another donation from FoodWorks produce manager Courtnay Detez and store manager Paul Brunec, as part of the Spirit of the Community pledge. Picture by Mark Jesser

What may seem like a simple grocery shop for dinner, is benefiting dozens of community groups in the North East.

Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

