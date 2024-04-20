How buying broccoli can help rescue a joey: North East supermarket gives back

What may seem like a simple grocery shop for dinner, is benefiting dozens of community groups in the North East.
FoodWorks Yackandandah has donated more than $10,000 this year as part of the Spirit of Community program, where customers earn 'donation points' and can choose where to allocate them.
Each quarter, the points are tallied up and shared among the organisations that mean the most to Yackandandah residents.
Long-term recipient Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter in Stanley, has received $1382 as part of the program this year, which volunteer Chris Lehmann said is "terrific."
"That money is literally the lifeblood of providing all that care and giving the animals a good life, giving them a second chance of life, as we say," he said.
Mr Lehmann said the not-for-profit shelter's mission is the rescue, care and rehabilitation of injured, sick or orphaned native animals.
He said the money goes towards food, medical care and any other supplies to help the rescue animals.
"A lot of people are surprised to find out we're volunteers, we don't get paid by the government," he said.
"We completely depend on the public's generosity to do everything."
The volunteer said there are currently about 50 animals at the sanctuary and the volunteers are always busy.
"Once you've got all the feeding done, there's all the cleaning because they're in enclosures," he said.
"Then after you've done all the cleaning, you've created a pile of washing and the washing has to be done and that has to be dried and maybe repaired.
"And somewhere in there, people have got to feed themselves as well.
"So it's never-ending and then the phone rings, 'can you help a kangaroo? Oh, there's a possum in trouble'."
Owners of the supermarket Nick and Karen Cook, said they felt very lucky to make such a positive impact.
"Our team is proud of their connections with the customers who shop in our store," they said in a joint statement.
"The support of people in the Yackandandah region and the value they place in access to a local grocery store is what allows us to give back."
Over $200,000 has been donated since the program started in 2008.
The program is fully-funded by the store, which the Mount Beauty residents said is their way to give back to the community.
"It gives us great pleasure to hear and see the positive benefits local groups have been able to achieve through Spirit of the Community pledge funds," Nick and Karen Cook said.
Other community groups that have benefited from the program include Yackandandah Fire Brigade, Yackandandah Primary School, Wooragee CFA and Yackandandah SES.
