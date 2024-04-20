We should feel cheated by hospital revelations

As a cross-border service, Albury Wodonga Health serves its community well - let's be clear on that - but documents obtained under freedom of information by Amanda Cohn paint a damning picture of where the priorities of Spring and Macquarie streets lie. More will be revealed in coming weeks, but Saturday's story by Anthony Bunn highlights the manner in which the goalposts have shifted over the past few years with regards to the Albury hospital project.