There was a simple explanation behind Josh Minogue's stunning haul

North Albury coach Tim Broomhead says better delivery into the forward line was behind Josh Minogue's striking 11-goal haul against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
The Hoppers' 131-point win is one of the club's biggest in years, kicking superbly in the 31.7 (193) to 9.8 (62) home demolition in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"He didn't kick as many goals last year, but that was due to us not moving the ball well enough," Broomhead explained.
"I think it's shown in the last couple of weeks when we can get it in, he can kick bags."
Minogue is a versatile forward, who can play either deep in attack as the key forward or as a Alex Marklew-type from Wangaratta Rovers, working up the ground to set up opportunities for team-mates.
He's now bolted to the top of the goalkicking ladder on 21, with Marklew next on 14.
"He had an interrupted summer, so he's been starting a bit deeper in attack and he's not rucking too, now that we've got a ruck, which helps him and I think he's nearly got the the best hands in the league, if not the best," Broomhead added.
Minogue was well supported by schoolboy star Josh Murphy's six goals, while livewire small forward Ben Fulford and Broomhead landed three apiece.
Apart from Minogue and Murphy, on-baller Jack Penny joined the Gardiner brothers - Flynn, Foster and Archer - in the best.
Raiders' Mitch Way booted four goals to feature with Cam Ellis-Yolmen.
The margin was one of the talking points of the league.
While North is undefeated, and deservedly gaining tremendous praise for its fightback over the past two seasons, it's not a star-studded outfit like the Albury premiership teams of 2014-2016, where the Tigers had six players with experience at AFL clubs, including Setanta O'hAilpin.
Raiders first step to regain some lost credibility starts with a home game against their fiercest rivals Wodonga on Anzac Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.