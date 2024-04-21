The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Marvellous Sam Murray mesmerises the Tigers with pace and power

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 21 2024 - 11:54am, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ripped Jack Gerrish is tackled by his Albury opponent in Saturday's game. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle
A ripped Jack Gerrish is tackled by his Albury opponent in Saturday's game. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle
Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan is tackled by Albury's Fletcher Carroll. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle
Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan is tackled by Albury's Fletcher Carroll. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray clocked up 40-plus possessions and a goal in the club's 20-point home win over Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.