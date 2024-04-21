Marvellous Sam Murray mesmerises the Tigers with pace and power

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray clocked up 40-plus possessions and a goal in the club's 20-point home win over Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Midfielder Murray was best on ground in the 10.9 (69) to 7.7 (49) win.
The former Collingwood player has spent most of the past decade in defence, but shifted to the Hawks' on-ball brigade this season to increase his impact.
"A big part of my game obviously is power and speed, they were my key parts playing back, having the ability to run with the footy and to be able to do that forward of centre is paying off," he said.
"I'm loving it and loving the group we have, it's a really happy group and it's hard not to buy into that infectious nature of people who want to get better."
The Hawks held a 19-point lead at quarter-time, which effectively proved the difference.
In that first quarter, Albury had 14 inside 50m entries, but only one was deep in attack.
The teams split the inside 50s overall, but the visitors broke down across half-forward.
"Our two key backs got to work, Jace McQuade was exceptional, I've got a lot of respect for (Albury full-forward) Mat Walker and the way he plays, but I thought Jace got him, which is great for a young kid," Murray outlined.
Walker's fellow key forward Lachie Tiziani didn't play after he was named, while Morris medallist Elliott Powell was suspended.
Rovers remain undefeated after four rounds and like the other top sides, including North Albury, constant pressure is the key component.
McQuade, veteran Shane Gaston and Lochie O'Brien were terrific, while Alex Marklew kicked three goals, including two in the first quarter, against Hamish Gilmore.
The latter, who has assumed the mantle of the Tigers' top defender after the VFL move of Lucas Conlan and knee injury to Jessy Wilson, was again strong, while Jake Page and Jake Gaynor also featured.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.