Man says he was in cinema, watching Bullet Train, at time of alleged offending

A man accused of following a person in his vehicle says he didn't do it, and was instead watching an action movie at the Albury cinemas at the time.
George Webb-Rose has provided police with a photograph of himself and others at the cinemas.
He said he was watching Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, at the same time he is accused of following the victim.
The Wodonga court heard the photograph was taken about 6.30pm on the day in question, with an image in the foyer of the Regent Cinemas depicting Webb-Rose and three others.
Police have contacted one of the people in the photograph, and he said he didn't recall ever going to the movies with the accused man.
The 2022 movie runs for more than two hours, and the image from the theatre was taken about 90 minutes before the alleged offending.
The court heard Webb-Rose is accused of being at a petrol station and "following the complainant for a while in his car".
The case will return to court on June 19.
