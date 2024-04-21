Cars stolen in broad daylight, man filmed firing illegal sawn-off shotgun

A man remains in custody after admitting to an extensive number of crimes, including firing a sawn-off shotgun, vehicle thefts, domestic violence matters and repeated bail breaches.
Michael Raymond Brown's charges and a summary of his crime spree spans more 30 pages, beginning in August, 2023.
One of his most serious offences involve the use of a sawn-off shotgun, which was caught on video.
Police received information in December last year that the 29-year-old had the illegal weapon.
He was arrested at a Beechworth Road home in Wodonga, which led officers to search his parents' home on Connors Lane in Osbornes Flat.
The gun was found in a bedroom, along with ammunition, a gel blaster and another shotgun.
Video footage from Brown's phone showed him shooting the weapon on September 28, at a time when he was on bail.
Brown also stole a Ford Ranger and a trailer at a Wangaratta building site on October 17 last year.
The 29-year-old walked onto the job site and sped off with the vehicle and trailer at a fast rate of speed, in broad daylight.
Timber fell from the vehicle.
Brown was seen on Green Street two minutes later and he was arrested.
He committed a similar offence at the Weatheralls Masonry site on the Lincoln Causeway on March 2 this year.
Brown, again in broad daylight, got into a 2008 blue Holden utility, found keys in a glovebox, and drove off.
He posted an image of the $25,000 vehicle on his Facebook page a short time latter, and the victim was notified.
The offender gave keys back to the victim in a park and police arrived and arrested Brown.
He told police he "felt like it was in an arcade game that I won" and that he didn't feel like he had stolen the vehicle.
During other offending, Brown choked his partner, smashed the man's car windows, broke the man's phone, and bit the victim.
He stole a phone from the Wodonga Officeworks on February 28 after giving $320 in cash for the $1687 device and walking out.
He also stole fuel, food and other items from the 7-Eleven on Anzac Parade and committed other offences.
Despite the long list of crimes, the Wodonga court heard Brown had no criminal record.
Lawyer Gorjan Nikolovski said his client began using drugs at 27 and things went downhill.
"This offending is in the context of that," he said.
"And it doesn't excuse it - that's not what I"m saying - I'm just providing an explanation as to how until the age of 27, someone with a strong work history, a strong schooling history ... ends up in custody with these sorts of charges."
Magistrate Peter Dunn told Mr Nikolovski his client would likely be serving more time on top of the 50 or so days he has spent on remand.
The case will return on May 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.