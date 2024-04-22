Car stolen as victims slept, power tools taken from second home

Police are investigating a break-in at a Wangaratta North property, with a car taken and tools stolen from a second home.
The house, near the Vine Hotel, was targeted on Thursday night or Friday morning.
Keys to a Toyota Kluger were taken while the occupants slept, and the offenders drove off in the vehicle.
A nearby residence had power tools and a chainsaw stolen.
The stolen SUV is yet to be recovered.
Anyone with information about the April 18-19 incidents can call Wangaratta detectives on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
