The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car stolen as victims slept, power tools taken from second home

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 22 2024 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a break-in at a Wangaratta North property, with a car taken and tools stolen from a second home.
Police are investigating a break-in at a Wangaratta North property, with a car taken and tools stolen from a second home.

Police are investigating a break-in at a Wangaratta North property, with a car taken and tools stolen from a second home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.