'I am really proud of Dad': North East primary school reflects ahead of Anzac Day

The sounds of a bugle rang throughout a North East school on Monday, April 22, as students, teachers and parents reflected on the meaning of Anzac Day to them.
Bandiana Primary School's Anzac service gave students an opportunity to reflect on what the day means to them and their families.
With almost 300 students, the school is army base-affiliated and has children whose parents are in the Australian Defence Force.
Year 6 student Thomas Cadman, 11, said it is an important day to him.
"My family has a long history in Defence and the day is an opportunity to pay my respects to them," he said.
He said he feels proud of his stepfather who is in the army.
"If they didn't do what they did we might not be here today," Thomas said.
Year 5 student Amelia McNamara, 10, read The Ode and reflected on her father, Hamish McNamara, being in the army.
"Anzac Day is a time to be extra respectful," she said.
"My dad is in the army and my great-grandfather fought in the war.
"We have pictures stuck up on our walls for mum and I to talk about and to remember."
Year 6 student Iris Briddon, 11, said Anzac Day is "a day to be respectful to the people who fought for your country".
She received the Child of the Australian Defence Force medallion alongside her sister Emmie Briddon.
The medal recognises the resilience and challenges children experience through having parents in Defence.
Originally from England, the Briddon family moved to Australia in recent years for their father Rick Briddon, who is in the army.
"I am really proud of Dad, he works really hard," Iris said.
The school's choir sang Travelin' Soldier by The Chicks and students read out poems and a prayer while a slideshow of photos played in the background.
Australian Army Warrant Officer Class 1 Sergeant Serge Pirard, addressed the students and school community about what Anzac Day means to him.
"The example of the men of Anzac and later generations of Australian servicemen and women should inspire us today," he said.
"Those men and women believe in mate-ship of helping out a mate or friend, and they were determined and courageous people, we can call them true Australians.
"Anzac Day is not about talking of war and fighting as something fantastic. It is a reminder that war is horrible, and while we should be proud of what the Anzacs and other Australian soldiers have done."
He remembered the troops at Gallipoli and the battle that was "a military failure" but the beginning of the Anzac legacy.
"The Anzac story shows us how important it was and still is to do our very best and fight for what we believe is right," he said.
"The story shows us strength of character that we have come to refer as the Anzac spirit.
"It's not about giving up because things get too difficult, and it's about working together as a team, looking out for each other."
