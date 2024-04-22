Man flown to hospital after mysterious North East attack leads to brain bleed

Wangaratta detectives are investigating a serious assault that has left a man in a Melbourne hospital.
The 31-year-old victim presented at Wangaratta hospital with head and leg injuries on Thursday morning, April 18.
The Melbourne man said he had been assaulted by three people.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to Melbourne for treatment for brain bleeding.
His injuries are considered to be serious.
Police have limited details on how the assault occurred and are urging any people with information to come forward.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
