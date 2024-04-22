Pies' Mat Grossman travels Europe with his partner - and their one-year-old

Wangaratta will be without premiership player Mat Grossman for the next two months of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Grossman is travelling through Europe with his partner and baby.
The pacy defender, who played in the 2017 grand final win over Albury, has missed the past two losses against Wodonga and Yarrawonga and isn't expected back until late June.
"I think he gets back before the next Rovers game, so he'll end up missing seven games," Pies' coach Ben Reid said after the two-point loss to Yarrawonga.
Rovers host Wangaratta on June 23.
The 37-year-old is one of the fittest looking players in the league and Reid had to laugh when his great mate started sending photos.
"He's having a good time, but he's also sent me all his running sessions," he quipped.
The Pies were pipped by premiers Yarrawonga in a crackerjack clash last Saturday and unfortunately suffered a further blow when star on-baller Daniel Sharrock was stretchered off with a knee injury.
"We only had one player on the bench for the last 30 minutes," Reid offered.
"When a player like 'Dools' (Sharrock) goes down, it has an impact on all the players.
"We also had Jesse Smith off with injury and 'Knowlesy' (ruck) Chris Knowles was on and off in the final quarter, he probably only played seven or eight minutes."
The Pies were already missing boom recruits Pat Naish (pectoral muscle) and Brad Melville (hamstring), although the latter is a chance to return at home against Myrtleford on Saturday.
One of the teams will grab their first win after a 0-4 start.
Wangaratta has been beaten by Wangaratta Rovers (12 points), North Albury (10), Wodonga (8) and Yarrawonga (2), while it's been a similar story for the Saints with no loss over 25 points.
The Pies-Saints is the only Saturday game, with the annual Anzac Day games between Albury-North Albury and Wodonga Raiders-Wodonga.
Corowa-Rutherglen hosts Yarrawonga on Sunday, with Lavington-Wangaratta Rovers completing round five on May 4.
