The 'quiet achiever' reaches 100-match milestone with the Swans

If Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson could choose, he would prefer that nobody mentioned his 100-match milestone for the Swans.
Being in the limelight is not his style.
So it was no real surprise that he politely declined to comment on what the milestone meant to him on the weekend when contacted by The Border Mail.
But Swans officials were keen to recognise the contribution of Hibberson who is one of the more talented juniors the club has produced in recent times that doesn't happen to have the surname Lappin.
Hibberson made his senior debut for the club two decades ago in 2005 as a 15-year-old and has also spent 11 seasons in the O&M with both Wodonga Raiders and Albury.
Since his debut, the blonde-haired midfielder has proven to be a lucky charm for the Swans in regards to finals appearances.
In the eight seasons Hibberson has played for the Swans, they have made finals every season with the exception of 2016 when the club was coached by Mark Doolan.
In 2016 Hibberson hurt his ankle and underwent an ankle reconstruction and the Swans missed finals with Doolan being replaced as coach at the end of the season.
After a few beers, Doolan often jokes that Hibberson's injury cost him his coaching career at the Swans.
Hibberson's career was at the crossroads in 2018 after a scaphoid injury restricted him to a handful of appearances until being coaxed back to Chiltern in 2021 by coach Luke Brookes.
His return has coincided with the Swans' most dominant era in the TDFL since joining the competition in 2003.
Hibberson, 34, won the Swans best and fairest in the Covid interrupted 2021 season and was assistant coach under Brookes in the club's maiden flag in the TDFL in 2022.
Last season Hibberson led his home club to the holy grail and is coach again this season.
Swans' football operations manager Jarrod O'Neill said HIbberson was a bit like the old BP commercial and was a 'quiet achiever'.
"As a club we are grateful for Brad's contribution and thankful that he is on his side," O'Neill said.
"Knowing Brad, he will probably hate reading about himself in the paper because he has always been a team oriented player with a club first approach and a quiet achiever.
"But it was a fantastic effort to make his senior debut as a 15-year-old.
"He was part of our midfield in the losing grand final against Mitta United the following season under coach Brendan Way.
"Brad followed Brendan back to Wodonga Raiders in 2007 and had a successful O&M career spanning 11 seasons.
"When he suffered his wrist injury in 2018, we were concerned that we may never see him again and he may be forced to retire.
"It took Brad the best part of two years to get over the injury.
"But he came out in 2021 after Brooksie got him back, won a best and fairest and has been instrumental in our last two flags, first as an assistant coach and obviously coach last year."
O'Neill recalls Hibberson showing leadership qualities from a young age.
"Brad was a kid who had leadership qualities and led by example by the way he attacked the footy," he said.
"What we have seen since he returned from the O&M is that he is a more complete player and boasts a lot of knowledge from his time with Wodonga Raiders and Albury.
"Personally I think he has raised the training standards significantly since he returned in 2021.
"The training standards have been a key to the club's recent success.
"He is the type of coach that really engages with his players and the players love playing for him.
"As a junior coach, I've also seen first hand how Brad is generous with his time with the kids as well at junior training.
"Brad is also calm under pressure which came to the fore in the grand final last year when we looked to be in a bit of trouble at half-time against Kiewa.
"But Brad didn't panic and I guess you could say that the rest is history."
