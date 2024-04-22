Corowa council worker who drunkenly crashed into fire truck learns fate

A Federation Council worker who crashed a grader into a fire truck after drinking several beers has been fined.
Richard John Mazurak, 50, had consumed multiple beers at home before collecting the grader from council yards and attending the fire scene on February 4.
He was creating a fire break at a property on Bullecourt Road at Corowa, near Whitehead Street, and visibility had reduced due to smoke.
He was forced to stop using the machine when the visibility dropped to zero, then continued on Bullecourt Road when it briefly cleared.
Rural Fire Service members stopped their truck but the 50-year-old continued to drive and slammed into their vehicle.
A 28-year-old fireman hit his head and was hospitalised with facial injuries.
Mazurak left the area before being spoken to by police.
He blew an alcohol reading of 0.09 at the Corowa station, with police noting he was "slightly" drunk.
Mazurak said he'd had four to five beers over about 80 minutes.
He has previously admitted to charges of mid-range drink-driving, negligent driving and driving with an expired licence.
The 50-year-old's matter returned to Corowa Local Court on Monday, April 22, and he was sentenced.
Magistrate Tony Murray placed Mazurak on a conditional release order, with conditions he be of good behaviour for the next six months.
He was also fined $300.
Mazurak was stood down from his job after the incident.
