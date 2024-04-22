Domestic violence crook made more threats to his ex from behind jail walls

Being locked up in jail wasn't enough to stop Lavington man Mark David Evans terrorising his ex-partner of two decades.
He was already behind bars for his violence, including threats to kill.
The 53-year-old made several calls from inside Mannus Correctional Centre to their son that his mother overhead as Evans was placed on speaker phone.
"I'm going to bash the hell out of your mum's next boyfriend," he said in a call on December 23, 2023.
Police told Albury Local Court on Monday, April 22, that this made the woman feel "threatened".
On January 9, the victim overheard another phone conversation between Evans and their son in which he said: "If that c--- (his ex-partner) does not support me when I get out I will create a world of harm".
Police said the woman felt so intimidated that "she had fears that he will arrive at her house and hurt her, when he is released from jail".
But Evans won't now be released when he becomes eligible for parole, over his previous offending, on June 9.
His guilty pleas to charges of intimidation and contravention of an apprehended domestic violence order had him jailed for a further two years.
Evans will be eligible for parole on April 19, 2025, with the sentence to expire seven months later.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Evans, who appeared via a video link, his offending was aggravated by the fact it happened while he was serving a jail term imposed "for similar offending against the same victim".
Ms McLaughlin said these were "very serious examples" of such crimes.
The court heard how the son received a package sent by his father via Junee jail's postal unit on October 19, 2023.
Inside was a sketched image of Evans, as well as an image of a person pointing a firearm towards the drawing.
"The victim recalls the accused saying to (his son) 'let your mother get them framed and put them on the wall'."
Police said the woman felt intimidated and threatened "as the firearm was a constant reminder of his threats to kill her".
On December 3, she overheard another conversation between Evans and the son in which he said: "If your mother ever gets another boyfriend I'll murder them."
Evans shook as his head repeatedly when Ms McLaughlin referred to the sketches during her sentencing remarks.
Ms McLaughlin said she was "guarded to the extreme" about Evans' prospects for rehabilitation.
"He continues to commit serious domestic violence offences from custody," she said.
