Man charged by sex offence police after incident at toilet block

Sex offence investigators have arrested and charged a man following an alleged incident at a Benalla toilet block.
Officers arrested a 23-year-old after the incident was reported at the Rose Gardens on the morning of April 16.
Police said they had wanted to speak to women who used the toilets between 10.30am and 11.30am on the day.
Detectives have now charged the 23-year-old with multiple offences.
Police did not say what the charges were, but said the man would face Benalla court at a later date.
They continue to investigate what occurred and urge females in the area at the time to come forward.
"If you meet this criteria, or know someone who does, please contact Detective Senior Leading Constable Kat Allisey from the Benalla Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team, via Benalla Police Station on (03) 5760 0200," a spokesman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.