'04 premiership players help Lions break 40-match winless streak

It would have been easy for Chris Willis to jump ship last year when Wahgunyah was hunting for a new coach to replace Brett Chapman.
Chapman and the club had parted company after five rounds and the Lions were on a lookout for a replacement.
The Lions were coming off a wooden spoon after a winless 2022 season with an average losing margin of 248 points.
While most blokes would be hesitant to accept the toughest coaching gig in district league football, Willis wasn't going to walk in the club's time of need.
It's not in the big ruckman's DNA.
Despite living in Culcairn, Willis accepted the challenge of trying to turn the Lions' fortunes around from league whipping boys to at least a competitive side.
"I suppose I never saw it as an uphill battle," Willis said.
"I saw it as a rebuild and I saw a lot of potential at the club last year even though the scoreboard may not have reflected that.
"The club had the right people in the right positions.
"With a few recruits over the pre-season I knew a win wasn't far away and I'm just rapt that it happened so early in the season.
"Hopefully it's just not a one off and we can keep taking steps forward now."
The Lions finally ended one of the longest losing streaks in league history on the weekend after prevailing by nine points over Dederang-Mt Beauty.
It was the club's first win in 1036 days after having last belted out the club theme song after beating Beechworth in June 2021.
While it would be easy for Willis to be caught in the euphoria of ending the club's 40-match losing streak, he was quick to pay tribute to the Bombers.
"Credit to Dederang they kept fighting when we got four goals up and got within nine points in the end," he said.
"They have lost their fair share of players over the off-season and we appreciate where they are at.
"They made us earn it.
"They are a good bunch of blokes and I had a good chat with both of their coaches after the match.
"Sounds like they have got a bit of a challenge ahead of them as well and I personally just wish them all the best."
The victory coincided with the club's 2004 flag reunion in the now defunct Coreen league which is also the Lions' most recent premiership.
Willis revealed Josh Dwyer who played in the 2004 flag made the trek from Tyntynder and pulled on the boots again in the seniors.
Jeremy Ronnfeldt did likewise.
"Bosh Josh Dwyer and Jeremy Ronnfeldt played in the 2004 grand final," Willis said.
"Josh played for us on the weekend and was our best player and unbelievable considering he is 39.
"He played for Tyntynder in the Central Murray last season and came home for the reunion.
"Ray Robins called me during the week to give me the heads up and said I should give him a game in the seniors because he is still pretty handy.
"I did a bit of homework and thought to myself that I had better pick him and I was glad I did.
"Josh and Harley (Bennell) were the difference.
"I probably don't want to say it but realistically we don't win the match without Harley playing.
"But footy is footy and business is business and if you can get a bloke that touches the footy 30 times and kicks six goals... it's going to help isn't it?
"Dederang hit him pretty hard in the first half when he was playing in the middle and made Harley earn his kicks.
"But we switched him forward after half-time and he was able to weave some magic with three goals in the third term and another three in the last.
"Harley has committed to playing with us again, later in the season which is music to my ears."
