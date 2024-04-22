The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'04 premiership players help Lions break 40-match winless streak

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 22 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Dwyer and Jeremy Ronnfeldt played in the Lions 2004 flag and were also part of the club's drought-breaking win on the weekend.
Josh Dwyer and Jeremy Ronnfeldt played in the Lions 2004 flag and were also part of the club's drought-breaking win on the weekend.

It would have been easy for Chris Willis to jump ship last year when Wahgunyah was hunting for a new coach to replace Brett Chapman.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.