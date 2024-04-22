Motorbikes hit estimated speeds of up to 200kmh on Hume Freeway

Police are investigating an incident on the Hume Freeway in which two motorbikes hit speeds of up to 200kmh.
The southbound motorcycles were spotted between Chiltern and Benalla between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday.
It's estimated the bikes were travelling at speeds between 160kmh and 200kmh during the April 19 incident.
Wangaratta police members are investigating the incident.
Officers are seeking witness accounts and dashcam footage.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
There have been several recent incidents in the Wangaratta region.
Police are also investigating a bashing April 18, with the victim flown to hospital in Melbourne after seeking treatment in Wangaratta.
A Toyota Kluger was also stolen in North Wangaratta on April 18 or 19 during a home burglary, with power tools also taken from a nearby house.
