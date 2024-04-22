The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbikes hit estimated speeds of up to 200kmh on Hume Freeway

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on the Hume Freeway. File photo
Police on the Hume Freeway. File photo

Police are investigating an incident on the Hume Freeway in which two motorbikes hit speeds of up to 200kmh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.