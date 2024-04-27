Gift from Gab: Youth dance party aims to raise thousands for cancer programs

Gabrielle Gray knows as well as anyone the prevalence of cancer in the community.
But she was blown away to learn many people have been forced to forgo treatment due to a lack of transport options.
Co-owner of The Shed Company in Wodonga, Mrs Gray is among the 11 Albury-Wodonga personalities in the 2024 line-up of Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
She will perform a theatrical routine alongside her teenage dance mentor Maddy Karas at Albury Entertainment Centre on May 10, as she continues to raise funds for Cancer Council NSW initiatives.
Among the beneficiaries of Stars of the Border is Cancer Council's support programs such as Transport to Treatment for people affected by the disease to attend appointments at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
"I've learned being involved in this that there are actually plenty of people who call to decline their treatment at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre because they can't get there," Mrs Gray said.
"In this country, we shouldn't ever have a situation where you've got a diagnosis and a treatment option, and you can't afford to get there.
"The work of the Cancer Council is extremely important at every level. I think to have an organisation that is able to work really well at a grassroots level right up to that global level with treatment is really special."
Mrs Gray admitted she was set to wind back this year after five seasons coaching Mitta's A grade netball side in the Tallangatta and District league, but that soon changed.
"I decided to step back as my kids' sport is getting busier and then the universe said 'what are we going to fill that space with'," she laughed.
"I have been so lucky to be paired with my dance partner Maddy Karas, she is incredible. She only finished school last year and she is a marvel.
"She's obviously a wonderful dancer and is so beyond her years in her ability to teach someone who is 20 years her senior and has never danced before.
"We've just had so much fun and just really enjoyed getting to know each other. We're pretty pumped up for the night."
For her major fundraiser, Mrs Gray will stage a youth dance party at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 4, including entertainment from DJ Mezz.
It runs from 7pm to 10.30pm and is targeted at 13 to 17-year-olds.
"Cancer touches everyone, including kids, including their grandparents, their parents, their aunties and uncles," she said.
"I feel like when you're a teenager, you experience that very profoundly when it happens, even within your friendship group, so why not engage them? This is quite a joyful way of raising funds.
"I used to go to a blue light disco every half year and I feel like the post-COVID era of kids entertainment, face to face, is drifting further and further away.
"The leisure centre didn't even hesitate, they came straight on board with the venue and staff and will help with everything.
"We're going to have some snacks and glow sticks and we're providing a quiet space for neurodivergent kids as well who might need a bit of a breather from the noise."
Mrs Gray has amassed more than $12,000 for Cancer Council NSW, largely driven by a successful golf day at Wodonga Golf Club on April 12 that raised $9200.
"I would really like to crack $30,000," she said.
"I'm very proud to be involved, so whatever is raised all helps."
To support Mrs Gray's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to her youth dance party are available through Humanitix.
