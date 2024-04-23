The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No jail for cook found with about 1100 items containing marijuana, other drugs

By Court Reporter
April 23 2024 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Haysom was caught with a huge haul of cannabis items including cakes, muffins, chocolates and gummies at her Yarrawonga home. File photo
Jenny Haysom was caught with a huge haul of cannabis items including cakes, muffins, chocolates and gummies at her Yarrawonga home. File photo

A Snapchat drug dealer who cooked cannabis products and was caught with 15 kilograms of marijuana items has avoided jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.