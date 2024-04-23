No jail for cook found with about 1100 items containing marijuana, other drugs

A Snapchat drug dealer who cooked cannabis products and was caught with 15 kilograms of marijuana items has avoided jail.
Jenny Haysom had about 1100 items containing cannabis at her Dunlop Street home in Yarrawonga on December 13, 2021.
Included in the haul seized by police was a foil container of 275 frozen pot cookies, 269 frozen brownies, 105 rum balls, 54 bags of gummies, 2.3 litres of butterscotch sauce, 24 bags of gummy strips, 132 bags containing THC oil and 170 cannabis chocolates.
Other items including cakes and muffins were also seized along with bags containing about half a kilogram of cannabis buds, 5.45 grams of cocaine, 23 MDMA capsules, a further 1.2 grams of ecstasy, four acid tabs, and 126 diazepam tablets.
Officers also took $5776 in cash from the home.
Checks found information on Snapchat suggesting Haysom, 37, had been advertising and supplying the products.
Haysom said she had been selling marijuana, but not for profit.
The Wangaratta County Court on Monday, April 22, heard Haysom had been selling to "benefit other sufferers of pain".
She is now prescribed the drug for pain relief.
Judge Peter Lauritsen noted Haysom had had a tough upbringing.
"You are the product of your experiences," he said.
"You had a dreadful childhood."
The judge noted Haysom had been extremely anxious since being charged, didn't leave her home, and often cried uncontrollably.
The court heard a jail term would have a substantial negative impact on the 37-year-old.
"You are severely mentally ill," Judge Lauritsen said.
Haysom was ordered to complete 200 hours of community work over the next three years.
All of the community work hours can be swapped for treatment for drug abuse and mental health issues.
