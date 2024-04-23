YOUR SAY: Since when did ribbon-cutting overshadow healthcare excellence?

How did politicians and bureaucrats, clad in suits, steal the spotlight, while we, the consumers, get marginalised?
Why are consumers vilified for demanding quality healthcare and infrastructure funded by our tax dollars? When did healthcare deviate so far from its purpose, morphing into a spectacle of ribbon-cutting ceremonies and photo ops?
When did prioritising accolades overshadow healthcare excellence? Have healthcare leaders strayed from their mandate, neglecting the primacy of consumer wellbeing?
Why do healthcare leaders evade accountability, relegating genuine consumer needs to the back-burner while constructing vanity projects? They understand the monetary cost - $36 million - yet seem oblivious to healthcare's true value.
Why have consumers become an inconvenience in our own healthcare system, enduring interminable waits in emergency departments or suffering through ambulance ramping as if it were now routine? When did patients forfeit their right to accessible parking at healthcare facilities?
Healthcare activists are spurred by firsthand encounters with the worst facets of bureaucratic negligence and indifference within OUR healthcare system. Yes, individuals in suits, it is OUR healthcare service, as much as it is yours.
By recognising us as vital stakeholders and acknowledging our healthcare needs, experiences, and grievances, you might facilitate substantial improvements in healthcare. Amalgamations won't suffice; they won't address the underlying issues, but only exacerbate them. Rather than fixating solely on monetary metrics, consider the inherent human value. Acknowledge that the person seeking healthcare on a disability pension is just as significant as the one cutting the ribbon at a ceremonial event.
We here on the Border have been promised many things over the years that have never happened, as most were election promises this is not surprising, but we were told by Dan Andrews and the then-LNP NSW government that we would get a new fit for purpose and fit for the future hospital.
Having recently had to use the ED at our hospital plus follow up visits at the fracture clinic, what I witnessed first hand was staff who are desperately struggling in a building that should have been demolished years ago.
During my visit, ambulance ramping was another issue, forcing me to wait for two hours for an ambulance.
This is beyond being a state funding issue, the federal government has to step in and fix once and for all our broken health system.
For too long basic needs in this country have been ignored and our hospitals are just another symptom of mismanagement by governments, who seem to think that the look over there diversion tactics they employ are going to continue to work. I am just one angry voter, you know just an average person who is sick to death of being ignored.
Hello Lockhart, please interface with parents to support child activities during work hours. Maybe assist with set-up of community space where children may "go on a picnic", or share reading (similar to library day), where grandparents and other volunteers may form a roster for interface with children.
As this would be a "fun space" the volunteers would need only experience, and not qualifications and child-carer support ratios. Maybe a collection could be taken up for volunteers to get food money and travel fuel money.
If the seed of this co-operative is sown, the community will have the opportunity to flesh it out with whatever becomes available.
