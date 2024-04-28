The Border Mail
'It's incredible - they've done the story proud', says Kelly Gang descendant

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated April 29 2024 - 7:28am, first published 5:30am
Immersive experience ... North East local Noeleen Lloyd, the great grand-niece of Kelly Gang member Steve Hart, has provided critical insights into the new exhibition. Picture by James Wiltshire
In the first of a two-part series celebrating the new Kelly Trials exhibition at Beechworth, JODIE O'SULLIVAN speaks with a descendant of the Kelly Gang about her role in the state-of-the-art courthouse project.

