Where's the money? MPs blast government for inaction over roads 'debacle'

Two North East MPs have slammed the Victorian government for "ignoring the Rutherglen truck bypass issue" and questioned where funding earmarked for the project has gone.
Their questions come after a low loader smashed through a parked car and into a shop front last month, and then two weeks later a long-time Rutherglen local was killed by a car towing a boat.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell had officially questioned why funds remained unspent on the Rutherglen Alternative Truck Route project, yet received a "non-answer".
Mr Tilley said it was estimated about $1.15m of the state's money remains unspent after the federal government withdrew its support for the project last November.
"Five months later, Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne won't say what will happen to the funds despite three accidents, including a tragic death, in the town's dangerous Main Street," Mr Tilley said.
"A local woman has lost her life, it's a miracle no one was killed by the low loader. The street is too narrow and there is no room for even the smallest error of judgement.
"That money should be spent in Rutherglen and aimed at making the street safer."
He said the Victorian budget in May 2023 showed more than $2.3 million remained unspent on the Rutherglen Alternative Truck Route project.
On March 6, in the Victorian Parliament, Ms Lovell asked Roads Minister Melissa Horne to detail what will happen with the Victorian half of the money.
"The response was a non-answer, no indication of even if the money will be spent in Rutherglen and looking to shift the responsibility to Indigo Shire," Ms Lovell said.
"I raised this before any of the more recent incidents and yet the Minister is still unmoved."
Ms Horne on April 5 said the federal government announced the withdrawal of funding for the Rutherglen Heavy Vehicle Alternative Route project in its December 2023 mid-year budget update.
"This decision was informed by findings from the independent review of the Commonwealth's Infrastructure Investment Program, which made recommendations on projects' scope, funding and timing issues," Ms Horne said.
"The Victorian Government is working with the Commonwealth to understand the impact of these decisions and the impact of structural changes being made by the Commonwealth to its broader infrastructure investment program."
