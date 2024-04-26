'He beat me': Hopper praises Albury tagger

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
It was the Ovens and Murray Anzac Day clash that had all the makings of a must-see encounter which is sure to be referenced for years to come. But as the dust settles on the Hoppers' and Tigers' thriller, the question is, to tag or not to tag?
He took Osborne all the way last season, but Jindera coach Joel Mackie will now meet his former club for the first time. So, how does a star Tiger feel about his former leader?
And a premiership Swan details how absence made his heart grow fonder after being forced onto the sidelines last season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.