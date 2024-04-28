Driver who did burnout, fled Wodonga police, choked woman, now in jail

A man with a shocking driving history has been taken into custody for his latest offence.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the penny still hadn't dropped for Garry Vincent Mizzi at age 43.
He was banned from driving in May 2022 and was seen on Melbourne Road in Wodonga on June 25, 2023, in a silver Subaru.
Two officers followed the car and activated their lights.
Mizzi initially pulled over and stopped the car, before starting the engine and performing a burnout as he accelerated away.
He did a U-turn in front of police and was visually identified by one of the officers.
Mizzi hit an estimated 100kmh in a 60kmh zone as he headed to Wodonga CBD, with police noting his actions were reckless and potentially life threatening.
The policemen found the vehicle at his Kelly Street home about 4.30am, but couldn't find Mizzi.
He attended the police station the following month and apologised for wasting police resources.
The driving offence followed an incident at his home on September 22, 2022.
Mizzi attacked a woman and screamed threats and obscenities at her.
He struck the victim and grabbed her around her neck before police attended.
A witness told officers what had occurred, despite the offender and victim denying what had happened.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said putting hands around a person's throat was "really serious", and noted to lawyer Chirag Patel how many driving offences were on Mizzi's record.
Those offences include driving while unlicensed, disqualified, suspended and on drugs.
"He'd probably know the Road Safety Act better than you do Mr Patel, with all his priors," Mr Watkins said.
"If the penny hasn't dropped yet..."
Mr Patel sought a fine, but Mr Watkins said jail was appropriate.
"Given his history and the seriousness of these matters, I'm minded to have him taken into custody now," the magistrate said.
Mizzi was led out of the court into the Wodonga police cells.
He must serve two months in custody and complete a one-year corrections order once released.
